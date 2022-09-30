Stanford Law School Research Fellowship

Assist faculty members at Stanford Law School conducting timely and policy-relevant research in empirical social science, including economists John J. Donohue and Daniel Kessler. Designed for graduating seniors or recent college or master’s program graduates, the fellowship provides a unique opportunity for those considering graduate school, law school, and/or business school in the future.

Prior Research Fellows have matriculated to Ph.D. programs at Harvard, Stanford, Yale, MIT, Princeton, Columbia, and NYU and law school at Harvard, Yale, Stanford, and Columbia. They have been drawn from a variety of undergraduate disciplines, including economics, political science, applied math, public policy, statistics, and computer science.

Details here: https://law.stanford.edu/research/sls-fellowships/empirical-research-fellowship/#slsnav-description

Deadline is October 17.