Senate Foreign Relations Committee Internships

An internship with the Senate Foreign Relations Committee offers an exciting opportunity for college students, graduate students or recent graduates to gain first-hand experience working on issues of foreign policy and to learn about the legislative process. The position requires excellent writing skills, attention to detail and the ability to multitask. Intern responsibilities range from attending meetings on and off the Hill to drafting memos, tracking legislation and conducting research projects.

Check out all the details and apply here: https://www.foreign.senate.gov/about/internships/