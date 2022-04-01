Research and Policy Analysis – Summer Internship at Forbes Tate Partners

Forbes Tate Partners (FTP) is a bipartisan, full-service public affairs consultancy specializing in government relations, grassroots advocacy, strategic communications, and business development. Our seasoned team works together closely to consistently meet clients’ needs and expectations. FTP has a proven record of generating positive results for our clients.

Our firm includes a robust research and policy analysis team to complement our government relations and public affairs Partners. Our research team provides clients with legislative research and tracking, help developing Hill and other engagement materials, memos on key hearings and markups, and real-time updates for major events, such as future vote-a-ramas and key election race coverage.

The FTP internship program offers students and recent graduates substantive, practical, and hands-on experience working at the nexus between the public and private sectors on some of the biggest policy issues facing our country. Working closely with staff, interns will utilize their deep understanding of the legislative process and their analytical, research, and writing skills to support the firm’s bipartisan professionals across a wide range of topic areas included technology, agriculture, telecommunications, and more.

Apply HERE in Handshake