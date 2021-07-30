Rangel Graduate Fellowship Program

The Rangel Fellowship is a premier U.S. Department of State program created to attract diverse talent to its Foreign Service. The program encourages the application of members of minority groups historically underrepresented in the Foreign Service, women, and those with financial need.

Selected fellows will receive support for graduate school, internships, and professional development. Applicants must be college seniors or graduates, can come from any academic discipline and must be seeking entry into graduate school in fall 2022.

Applicants must have a cumulative grade point average of 3.2 or higher. US Citizens. Deadline: September 29, 2021 http://rangelprogram.org/