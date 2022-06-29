Public Service Expo on July 15

20th Annual PPIA Public Service Expo: A Virtual Graduate School and Career Fair

FRIDAY, JULY 15, 2022

2:00 PM – 5:00 PM ET

PPIA’s Public Service Expo gives students and professionals the opportunity to connect with employers, fellowship programs, and the top public policy and international affairs graduate programs from across the country! This event is open to the public and FREE for attendees.

Exhibitors share in PPIA’s mission to cultivate the next generations of diverse public service and international affairs professionals by investing in their education, essential skills, and networks to effect domestic and global change.

Register here: https://hopin.com/events/ppia-virtual-expo-summer-2022/registration