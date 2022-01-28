Public Policy Institute of CA internships

PPIC’s Summer Intern Program provides an opportunity for undergraduate and graduate students interested in a public policy career to work in a policy research environment. For summer 2022, we plan to bring in six interns, one for each of the following projects:
- Understanding Drought Impacts and Developing Improved Cross-Sector Drought Indicators for California
- Groundwater Sustainability and Farmland Transitions in the San Joaquin Valley: Implications for Farm and Local Finance
- Improving CalFresh Policy to Support Employment and Stabilize Incomes
- Implementing California’s Broadband Investments
- Effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Community College Student Outcomes and Equity
- Covid-19 Stimulus Funding Impact on California Higher Education Finance
A detailed description of each project is posted at https://www.ppic.org/about-ppic/careers/ along with application link and instructions.