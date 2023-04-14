Political Officers and Economic Officers in the Foreign Service: 2 webinars

On the Cutting Edge of Diplomacy: Foreign Service Political Officers Interpreting International Politics

Tuesday, April 18th | 7:30 – 8:30 PM EST

Foreign Service Political Officers are negotiators who interpret host country politics and advise on international issues. They keep a trained eye on the political climate in the host country and decipher events as they relate to U.S. interests, negotiations and policies. Often working behind the scenes to analyze and report on local issues and events, they have in-depth knowledge of local culture and history, helping policymakers in Washington, D.C. to better understand events and tailor the U.S. message most effectively. Join us for a panel discussion with Political Officers as they help you explore the world of diplomacy and international operations. Will you be the next Foreign Service Political Officer?

Learn more about the Political Career Track.

Leading the Global Economy: Foreign Service Economic Officers Advance Economic Prosperity

Wednesday, April 19th, 2023 | 7:30 – 9:00pm ET

Foreign Service Economic Officers build and maintain positive economic and trade relations between the U.S. and other countries. While having an economics background is useful, it’s not required. They focus on developing relationships with important economic figures, including those in the business community, the government and opposition, non-governmental organizations, academia, and multilateral organizations. They promote U.S. economic and commercial interests. Their reporting and analysis of economic conditions and trends in the host country influence U.S. policy formulation and implementation.

Economic Officers receive extensive in-house training in economics, trade, commercial diplomacy, energy, and environmental issues. They influence and implement economic and trade policies as they help unravel the complexities of a global economy.

Join us for a panel discussion with Economic Officers as they help you explore the world of diplomacy and international operations. Will you be the next Foreign Service Economic Officer? Explore this exciting career path with us! All backgrounds are welcome!

Learn more about the Economic Career Track.