Paralegal Jobs at Cleary Gottlieb

Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP is a leading international law firm engaged in the practice of law in major cities throughout the world. The principal areas of the firm’s practice include all aspects of corporate and transactional matters, tax and regulatory matters, and litigation.

The firm’s clients include a diverse group of leading corporations and financial institutions based in the United States and abroad, as well as sovereign governments, government agencies and individuals.

There are several positions available, largely either corporate or litigation. Details here! And a Midd alum Leah Morales is the Corporate Paralegal manager.