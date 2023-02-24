NYC Office of the Mayor Communications Research Intern

The Mayor’s Communications Office of Research and Media Analysis is responsible for monitoring media coverage related to the mayor, his policies and actions, and performing research in support of the mayor’s communications priorities.
About the Role
- Monitoring news sites and social media in real-time and disseminating breaking stories
- Helping transcribe the mayor’s remarks for public release
- Assisting to compile early morning or evening press clippings
- Drafting reports on broadcast news coverage
- Searching for relevant stories in television broadcasts, radio, traditional media outlets, and community papers
- Additional research projects in support of short- and long-term communications needs
This is a Midd-friendly position supervised by an alum and a student in J-term did an internship here as well.
Learn more and apply on Handshake here.