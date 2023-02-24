NYC Office of the Mayor Communications Research Intern

The Mayor’s Communications Office of Research and Media Analysis is responsible for monitoring media coverage related to the mayor, his policies and actions, and performing research in support of the mayor’s communications priorities.

About the Role

Monitoring news sites and social media in real-time and disseminating breaking stories

Helping transcribe the mayor’s remarks for public release

Assisting to compile early morning or evening press clippings

Drafting reports on broadcast news coverage

Searching for relevant stories in television broadcasts, radio, traditional media outlets, and community papers

Additional research projects in support of short- and long-term communications needs

This is a Midd-friendly position supervised by an alum and a student in J-term did an internship here as well.

Learn more and apply on Handshake here.