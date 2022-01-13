New Academic Credit Opportunity for Middlebury Students Interested in ROTC

This message below is from Liam Hoagland ’22, the ROTC President. He wants to update students on a recent change to the Middlebury College Handbook regarding the allocation of academic credits for ROTC courses. The New Policy is as follows:

‘Middlebury students completing work in the ROTC program at the University of Vermont are eligible to receive up to three credits towards their Middlebury College degree: one academic credit upon completion of the first two years of ROTC classes and one credit upon completion of each of the third and fourth years of ROTC classes. The credits awarded will be general non-graded credits and will not satisfy any major, minor or distribution requirements.’

In other words, in addition to the preexisting benefits of participating in the ROTC program, students may also now receive academic credits earned towards the completion of their Middlebury degree by taking once a week Military Studies classes at the University of Vermont. More information on ROTC and courses can be found below.

Army ROTC Overview:

Army ROTC is a leadership program that can now be a part of your college curriculum. It can fund your education, guarantee post collegiate employment, and offer you a skillset that can enhance your career opportunities in both the military and civilian world.

During classes, leadership labs, physical training, and field training exercises, you will learn what it takes to lead others, motivate groups, and conduct missions as an Officer in the Army.

Upon graduation from college and completion of Army ROTC, you will earn the bar of a Second Lieutenant and can serve either part time in the Army Reserve or the Army National Guard, or full time in the Active Army. ​Career opportunities as an officer range over 16 different branches with examples such as Aviation, Cyber, Engineering, Finance, Medical Services, Military Intelligence and much more. Joining ROTC does not automatically make you incur any service commitment. Students are not obligated to service until they reach Junior year or choose to sign a contract.

ROTC as a Middlebury Student

Middlebury students who participate in ROTC do so as satellite cadets through the University of Vermont program. Spring registration is now open and ongoing. We usually meet once a week (after classes on Wednesdays and 2-3 weekend labs a semester) and carpool to and from Burlington. While there is some time commitment, every current member of the program successfully manages to fit this into their schedule while still participating in a club or varsity sport at Middlebury, along with other extracurriculars and a full course load. Middlebury students, even more than others, are equipped for success in this program.

Contact Information

For specifics about the program or how to enroll, feel free to contact me at my college email: lhoagland@middlebury.edu If your inquiry is better suited for one of our Military Science Professors, I would be happy to redirect you to them.

For more information on the University of Vermont Program you can go to: https://www.uvm.edu/rotc

For information on the new college credit policy, you can reference the student handbook: https://www.middlebury.edu/handbook/pages/ii-ug-college-policies/ug-policies/academics/x-courses-ocs/

Or contact the registrar’s office registrar@middlebury.edu

Thank you for your interest and I hope to hear you soon.