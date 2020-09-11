National Security Agency Info Session on 9/17

Next summer may seem distant, but the application deadline for summer 2021 internships will be here before you know it. Find out what it’s like to intern at the NSA and how to apply during a live webinar with NSA employees.

Join us to learn more about the many benefits of paid internships. We have more than 20 programs available in a wide variety of majors: • Computer Science, Computer/Electrical Engineering & Information Systems • Mechanical/Civil Engineering & Architecture • Mathematics • International Affairs & Political Science • Foreign Language • Criminal Justice • Other fields like Business & Human Resources

Thursday, September 17th

4:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Click HERE to register in Handshake and get the link.