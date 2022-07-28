LSAC Law School Forum schedule announced

“Each year, LSAC Law School Forums serve as invaluable opportunities for candidates to learn about law school and connect with law school representatives. By attending an LSAC Law School Forum — whether in-person or online — you’ll be able to connect directly with law school representatives from across the country, learn about financial aid and the law school admission process, and get answers to any questions you may have.

If you’re thinking about law school, we encourage you to attend one — or multiple! — of these engaging live events. Candidates interested in JD and LLM programs, as well as those who are considering law-related master’s degrees and certificate programs, are encouraged to attend.

Meet with admission professionals from 100+ law schools

Attend live workshops where you can get your questions answered

Learn about the LSAT® directly from LSAC’s test developers”

Click HERE for the schedule of events with dates and locations and other information.