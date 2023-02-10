LexPreLaw program webinar for students from diverse backgrounds.

As part of the LexScholars diversity initiative, AccessLex Institute® is pleased to announce the new application cycle for LexPreLaw. This pathway program, offered at no cost and designed specifically for students from diverse backgrounds, offers LSAT prep, admission counseling, financial education, and engagement opportunities to increase their chances of law school admission.



Join us on February 16 at 1:00 pm ET for our free informational webinar, The Who, What, Where, When, and Why of LexPreLaw to explore the program’s eligibility requirements, program components, and participant selection details. The session will also feature a live Q&A throughout the presentation.



Since enrollment in the program is limited to 125 participants, take this time to decide if LexPreLaw is a right fit before the 2023-24 application cycle begins on March 20.

