Legal Assistant job for recent grad

This is an alumna referred opportunity!

Rower LLC, a New York City law firm dedicated to matrimonial and family law, is looking for a dynamic, highly organized, and detail-oriented administrative and legal assistant. The candidate need not have prior experience in a law firm but should have administrative experience. The compensation range for this position is $55,000 to $75,000 annually, commensurate with experience, plus healthcare benefits, 401(k) plan, opportunities for overtime pay, and discretionary bonuses. Recent college graduates and class of 2023 seniors who are interested in the law are encouraged to apply, with the caveat that we expect at least a two-year commitment.

Candidates should have a positive attitude, the ability to collaborate, excellent people skills, top-notch organizational skills, and a desire to learn and grow. The position involves wearing “two hats” and doing administrative assistant work (scheduling, client intake, correspondence, etc.) and legal assistant work (document organization, drafting pleadings, filing court documents, etc.) and our ideal candidate will be adept at multi-tasking and keeping track of many different assignments.

Apply HERE in Handshake.