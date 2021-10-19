Learn About Legislative Process Related to Climate Change, Land Use , Environmental Justice, and Clean Water in Vermont?

Apply to be a 2022 Legislative Intern for the Spring semester. Would you – or someone you know – like to learn about the legislative process, tracking issues related to climate change, land use (including Act 250, housing and transportation), environmental justice, clean water, forests and wildlife?

The Vermont Natural Resources Council (VNRC), Vermont Conservation Voters (VCV) and the Vermont Planners Association (VPA) are seeking a Legislative Intern to help track forward-looking environmental legislation moving through the State House during the 2022 legislative session (January through May 2022).

Duties will include:

· Monitoring relevant State House hearings and reporting to VNRC, VCV and VPA staff on results of those hearings;

· Tracking the movements of, and changes made to, specific bills that VNRC, VCV and VPA are following;

· Possibly engaging with lawmakers; and

· Additional tasks, as assigned, which could include conducting basic research, drafting bill summaries, and developing talking points or other documents for VNRC, VCV and VPA staff to use to advance our issues in the Legislature

The ideal candidate will have a demonstrated interest in state-level policies and policy-making, strong oral and written communication skills, and be diplomatic, curious, and able to take initiative. The typical schedule for this position is Tuesday through Friday, 32 hours per week, with a mix of both remote and in-person work based in Montpelier, Vermont. VNRC adheres to the latest CDC, state and local guidelines, and requires that all applicants be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Compensation is $12.55 per hour. The internship starts on January 11, 2022 and ends in May.

VNRC is an Equal Opportunity Employer and strongly encourages applications from candidates whose identities have been historically underrepresented in the environmental movement, including people who identify as Black, Indigenous, Hispanic or Latino, Asian or Pacific Islander, or people of color; people from marginalized economic backgrounds; and people living with disabilities.

Please apply by sending your resume and a letter of interest to Alex Connizzo, aconnizzo@vnrc.org, by November 5, 2021.