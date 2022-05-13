Law School Admission Unmasked

New this year is Admission Unmasked™, an invaluable program for those planning to apply to law school during the 2022-2023 cycle — or any time after that. How can candidates prepare to apply to their dream schools? What is the application process like? What kinds of careers are available to people with a law degree?

These and other questions will be answered during this in-depth program, running from June 20 through July 29. Participants will gain deeper knowledge and develop strategies and a chance to complete a personal statement that can be used as part of their law school applications.

