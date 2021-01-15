Latinx44 White House Internships 101 Event

Are you a Latinx college student or recent graduate? Do you have a commitment & passion for public service or politics? Get all the info on White House internships from Obama Administration Latinx staffers who started their political careers as interns.

This event was shared by an alumna who is participating!!!

Space is limited and sign-ups will close when capacity is reached or February 2, 2021 at 5:00pm EST. The Zoom link will be sent out the day before the event. Everyone must sign up and this is only for students who meet the qualifications stated.

Click HERE to go to the page with more details including speaker bios