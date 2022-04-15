Latinx44 Scholarship for Public Service Internships

The Latinx44 Scholarship Program offers scholarships to Hispanic current students and recent graduates pursuing unpaid or underfunded public service internships in Summer 2022.

Each recipient will receive an award of $2,000. In addition, scholarship recipients will be paired with a mentor and professional development opportunities throughout the program and beyond.

Candidates must be students or a 2021 or 2022 graduate, identify as Latinx/a/o, and have an identified public service internship for summer 2022 (in the US or virtually).

Deadline: May 1, 2022 https://www.latinx44scholarship.com/

And PS. An alumna was involved creating this!