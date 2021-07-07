Join the National Security Agency as Language Analyst

Monday, July 12th

4:30 pm – 5:30 pm

The National Security Agency (NSA) is the intelligence community’s leading agency in signals intelligence and information assurance. Join Jenny Weber, from the NSA Office of the Senior Language Authority for a virtual presentation. Jenny began her journey at NSA through Chinese language cross-training. You can also attend and learn about Foreign Language Analysis and learn how you can use your language skills to help the US. Language analysts evaluate foreign communications and work directly with their understanding of nuance, context and cultural overtones to produce translations and reports. This session will provide you with details on NSA’s full-time positions and summer internships.

Click HERE to register in Handshake