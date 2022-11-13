J-term internship in DC with the Center for Nonproliferation Studies

Act now! Deadline is tonight! (Sunday). Middlebury’s office in DC is seeking winter term interns to work with the Center for Nonproliferation Studies. This will be an in-person experience in DC. Students will focus on CNS’s North Korea analysts or biotechnology team in undertaking research. CNS is looking for students to work on short- and long-form reports, literature reviews, and open-source research. Possible example projects include, but are not limited to:

Conducting an open source based review on North Korean WMD related facility production by conducting archival research and imagery interpretation.

Tracking the creation of biolabs in the COVID-19 / post COVID-19 context that could result in genomic information proliferation.

Assemble and analyze a dataset related to Chinese military or Russian trade data to identify sanctions or export control violations.

This opportunity is funded with a $2000 CCI internship award to support expenses associated with the internship, including travel and accommodations. Housing is not provided, but housing search support will be made available. Please note this is a competitive application process, with funding available for two students. There will be excellent professional development opportunities including strong mentorship, relevant guest speakers, and networking.

Apply here.