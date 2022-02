Introduction to Careers in Think Tanks

Monday, February 28, 2:30-3:30pm ET

Register at https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0tduCqqDovHtDj1BN2PSz7bH2BrruI5i_T



Hadeil Ali, Deputy Director of the Diversity and Leadership in International Affairs Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, will offer an introduction to careers with think tanks for students and advisors.