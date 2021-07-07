Internships at McLarty Associates, international strategic advisory firm

Our work lies at the nexus of business and diplomacy. We understand the complexities of international markets and help our clients navigate the strategic and operational challenges they face around the globe.

We counsel corporations and non-profits on strategic planning, government issues and advocacy, market access, mergers and acquisitions, corporate communication, and political and economic risk issues worldwide. We also assist with high-level commercial and political negotiations.

An alum reached out and is happy to talk with students interested in these positions. There are several listed in Handshake, including with a regional focus on Latin America, Brazil, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

Click HERE to apply in Handshake.