Internship Highlights

Check out these good looking opportunities:

The Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars is looking for qualified students interested in being research assistant interns. In support of the scholars, scholar interns spend much of their time searching for information using online academic databases or other publications. Other duties also include proofreading, editing, critiquing, checking references, compiling bibliographies, writing literature reviews, summarizing research materials, locating inter-library loan materials, and helping with software or presentations. A strong sense of responsibility and the ability to work with minimum supervision are strong assets. Foreign language skills are sometimes useful but are not required. In addition, this program seeks to further the agency’s mission by providing the recipient with an introduction to the relationship between the world of learning and the world of public affairs. The recipients, as future scholars and/or leaders, will be afforded the opportunity to experience first-hand the importance of engaging academics and public servants toward a common purpose.

Education Analytics (EA) is seeking energetic summer interns with a passion for improving the K-12 education experience for our Program and Policy Internship supporting one of three teams: Program Operations, Development, and Data Strategy. These three teams support the full project lifecycle for EA’s partners from identifying aligned partners and projects (Development), implementation and management of projects (Data Strategy), and developing processes and systems to ensure that all projects are set up for success (Program Operations).

The Center for Economic and Policy Research (CEPR) is currently looking for an International Program Intern for Summer 2021. Responsibilities include assisting staff with research on upcoming papers and opinion pieces; working on outreach to press, advocacy organizations, and Congress; assisting in tracking and logging press mentions; and helping with data entry related to our website redesign. It may also include generating website content and organizing events with Latin American delegations, CEPR staff, and visiting academics.

The Center for Strategic and International Studies Middle East program is currently seeking candidates for full-time, paid, remote summer 2021 internships. Interns have substantive research and administrative responsibilities. Essential functions include, but are not limited to compiling research briefs and literature reviews for fellows and research staff, briefing the program director weekly;· observing or listening to virtual events and writing event summaries and pitching and researching articles for the Middle East Program’s monthly newsletter. KNOWLEDGE, EDUCATION, AND EXPERIENCE include zest for challenging assignments that demand creativity and working knowledge of Arabic, Persian, and/or French strongly preferred with an emphasis on reading and listening skills.

The Alliance for Children’s Rights provides free legal services and advocacy to protect the rights of impoverished and abused children and youth in LA County enabling them to have safe, stable homes, healthcare and the education they need to thrive. Clients include children in foster care, runaway and emancipating youth, relative and non-relative caregivers and children with educational, physical and emotional disabilities. Alliance staff includes lawyers, social workers, health care specialists, and advocates. Interns will learn about the Los Angeles County dependency system and the resources available to those involved in the system.