Intern-Human Rights Initiative at CSIS in DC

The Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) is a non-profit, bipartisan public policy organization established in 1962 to provide strategic insights and practical policy solutions to decision makers concerned with global security and prosperity. Over the years, it has grown to be one of the largest organizations of its kind, with a staff of some 200 employees, including more than 120 analysts working to address the changing dynamics of international security across the globe.

The Human Rights Initiative (HRI) at CSIS was launched in June 2014 and is the only program of its kind in the Washington think tank community. The HRI brings together key actors in a cross-sectoral and multi-disciplinary approach, seeking to catalyze game-changing solutions to the most pressing global human rights challenges. The program works on a wide range of contemporary human rights issues, from Afghanistan to Ukraine, as well as thematic work on topics such as forced labor in global supply chains and the use of technology in migration management.

Apply to the internship here.