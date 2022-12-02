Intelligence Analyst in NY District Attorney Office

The New York County District Attorney’s Office has an immediate opening for an Intelligence Analyst in its Crime Strategies Unit (CSU).

The Crime Strategies Unit proactively gathers and analyzes crime data and intelligence to drive the Office’s strategies on crime reduction and public safety. Members of CSU work closely with the New York City Police Department to identify and study crime trends, as well as groups and individuals most responsible for driving crimes that impact our communities, including violent crime, theft, and fraud.

CSU also supports the mission of the Gun Violence Strategic Partnership, which brings together both state and federal law enforcement agencies to combat gun violence throughout New York City.

