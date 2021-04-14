Insights from the Field: A Graduate Student Perspective on Starting a Career in International Policy and Development

Come learn from a panel of graduate students at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies (MIIS) about what it’s like to specifically study IPD. Bring your questions, and be ready for the group to discuss topics like why they attended grad school, what skills are they developing and how they want to use their degree. Open to all students.

Here are the panelists for Wednesday, April 21 at 7 pm EST:

JANE EKLUND is in her fourth and final semester as an International Policy and Development student with a specialization in Conflict Resolution at MIIS. She is currently completing a semester-long internship with the United Nations Office for Disarmament Affairs’ Conventional Arms Branch from her family’s home in New Hampshire. In her spare time, she loves to bake, haunt the aisles of the Walgreens cosmetics section, and play with her dog, Bear.

GALEN GIBIAN (IPD/ITED, Spring ’23) was born, raised, and currently resides in Ithaca, NY. His interest in international studies began in high school, when he traveled to Japan as a Rotary International exchange student from August 2010 – March 2011. He earned his bachelor’s in international relations from the State University of New York at Geneseo, with minors in Economics and Asian Studies. During his undergraduate career, Galen pursued internships with the Foundation for Sustainable Development in Jinja, Uganda, and the Global Entrepreneurship Network in Washington, D.C.

KATHERINE TREAT studies International Policy and Development with concentrations in Evaluation and Analytics and Professional French at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies (MIIS). Before coming to MIIS, Katherine worked for Road Scholar where she started as a program assistant and ended her time as a program manager of educational travel programs in France. She is also an alumni of the Teaching Assistant Program in France (TAPIF), where she taught English to French students, and holds a Bachelor’s in Political Science with a second major in French and Francophone Studies from University of Massachusetts Amherst.

This is the second of four events this spring in a series of events about graduate school. There will be another about graduate programs at MIIS in nonproliferation studies on April 28 and Translation and Localization Management on May 6.

The series is a collaboration between the Center for Careers and Internships, the Rohatyn Center for Global Affairs’ Student Advisory Board, the Model UN club at Middlebury, and the Student Council at MIIS.