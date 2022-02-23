Harvard Law School – summer intern in the career center

The Bernard Koteen Office of Public Interest Advising (OPIA) at Harvard Law School seeks undergraduates to work as paid summer interns during the summer of 2022. Our team of dedicated attorney advisors and administrators provide career counseling and support throughout the academic year to thousands of law students and alumni who are interested in pursuing public service work.

While this position is not a legal internship, it offers broad exposure to the legal profession, particularly for someone contemplating a career in public interest law, or exploring law school more generally. Schedule permitting, OPIA summer interns also have the opportunity to take part in a virtual speaker series highlighting a wide range of public interest law practice options.

Check it out in Handshake here and apply now!