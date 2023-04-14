Harvard Law School Future Leaders in Law program

This program will bring together individuals with a range of lived experiences, primarily individuals from first-generation and less advantaged socioeconomic backgrounds, for a weeklong residential fellowship at Harvard Law School (HLS) in Cambridge, MA. This program is designed to prepare participants for admission to law schools around the nation.



The in-residence component of this program will take place July 17, 2023 – July 21, 2023, and will include a trip to Paul, Weiss in Manhattan, NY. Future Leaders in Law is a fully funded program. Costs of participating in this program will be covered for participants. Current Juniors or Seniors, and recent graduates, in good standing from an accredited college or university may apply. All majors are welcome, and the application deadline is April 30, 2023.



More information about the year-long program including its summer residency, empowerment seminars, Law School Admissions Test (LSAT) preparation provided by Advantage Testing, access to Zero-L, mentoring, and advice is available here. You can also access information at the web address below.



https://hls.harvard.edu/professional-and-lifelong-learning/pre-law-programs/future-leaders-in-law-program/