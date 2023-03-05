Government Relations Intern at Bracewell

I thought this was a good example of an opportunity you might like, that you might not know much about!

The Washington, DC-based bipartisan Policy Resolution Group (“PRG”) at Bracewell LLP creates and implements strategic communications and government relations campaigns to help clients navigate the complex federal landscape. PRG provides integrated advice that coordinates the political, legal, and public affairs components necessary for success in the nation’s capital.

Position Description: This intern will assist PRG’s government affairs team in conducting policy research, reporting on and attending Congressional hearings and developing political and client-based content including memorandum, executive summaries and position papers for our partners and clients. The internship is ideal for someone who is interested in furthering his or her education and experience in government relations, lobbying and advocacy. As one of the nation’s top lobbying groups, intern assignments and work will be directly tied to the successful implementation of strategies to achieve our clients’ government relations objectives.

