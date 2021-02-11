GeoCivics intern in CO this summer

Are you passionate about redistricting, GIS, community education, and/or grassroots organizing?

Join the GeoCivics team at the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs this summer to gain experience in collaborating with national organizations working on electoral redistricting and fair voting practices, supporting community organizations that often have minimal familiarity with geospatial technology, and researching key current events at the local, state, and national scales that pertain to redistricting.

This summer’s intern will work directly with project lead Dr. Rebecca Theobald (a Midd parent!) to engage individuals and organizations with online mapping tools used for drawing communities of interest and electoral district lines, connect with redistricting organizations across the country, and identify key states where redistricting is going well and where it is challenged.

Deadline is in March, but why not apply now in Handshake here. This is a very Midd friendly opportunity where past interns from Midd have had a good experience.