Future Leaders in Public Service Paid Internship Program

Managed by the Partnership for Public Service, the Future Leaders in Public Service Internship Program helps bring diverse young talent to government and offers students the opportunity to apply their educational training to work at a federal agency.

The program is actively recruiting its summer 2023 cohort to join the Department of Transportation, the Department of Commerce, the General Services Administration, the Small Business Administration and the Department of Housing and Urban Development as paid interns.

Undergraduates from all academic disciplines are welcome to apply.

Click here to learn more. Deadline is November 27 and there is an info session on November 14 also.