Our nation’s current and future challenges—from health crises like the COVID-19 pandemic, continued economic inequality, and the ongoing need to build a more equitable and just society—make it imperative that government identify, recruit and retain the next generation of public servants.

With just under 7% of the full-time federal workforce under the age of 30, executive branch agencies are working to meet this need, prioritizing the design and implementation of paid internship programs that provide students with valuable work experience, an expanded professional network, and a better understanding of both the importance and impact of public service. These programs help college and graduate students—often facing an uncertain job market—apply their educational training to both short- and long-term federal opportunities and make a difference in society.

Operated by the Partnership for Public Service, the Future Leaders in Public Service Internship Program is recruiting young talent to join the federal workforce in support of the Department of Transportation and the Department of Commerce. The program places students with critically needed skills into paid internships and aims to develop a diverse pool of young talent for these agencies.

More details and to apply, visit this website: https://ourpublicservice.org/programs/future-leaders-in-public-service-internship-program/

Deadline: January 31