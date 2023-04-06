Foreign Service Officer Test Prep Session

Interested in joining the U.S. Department of State as a Foreign Service Officer? Join our virtual prep session on Tuesday, May 2nd, 2023 with subject matter experts who will discuss how one should prepare to take the FSOT assessment.

This event is open to U.S. Citizens who have already signed up to take the FSOT in June via pearsonvue.com/FSOT and those thinking of taking the FSOT in the future. This event will also discuss recent changes to the FSOT.

Foreign Service Officer Test (FSOT) Prep Session

Tuesday, May 2nd, 2023 | 7:30 – 9:00 PM ET

For more information about the FSOT, please visit FSO Selection Process – Careers (state.gov).

We hope you will join us for this event!