Federal Internships Panel on Monday

Interested in learning more about what it’s like to intern for the Federal government and how to find those openings? We are excited to invite you to a virtual Panel event hosted by OPM on Monday, February 13th from 1:00 – 2:00 PM EST via Zoom.

No matter what your interests, the Federal government offers opportunities in nearly every field (e.g. wildlife preservation, archeology, writing or editing, interior design, housing policy, cybersecurity, aerospace…just to name a few), and new internships are posted every week.

In this event, you will hear directly from former government agency interns and recent graduates about their experiences and learn how to use the Federal Internship Portal and the USAJOBS site to apply for internships. This live event is a great opportunity to learn more about Federal internships, ask questions, and see if a Federal internship is right for you.

Register for the Zoom webinar here and share with interested friends!

If you have general questions, please email Raima Roy (Raima.Roy@opm.gov).

We look forward to seeing you there!