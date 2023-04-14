Federal Defenders of NY – investigative intern with an alum

The intern investigator will work as part of the legal team to represent clients accused of federal crimes. There is no requirement that the intern has prior experience with investigations; training will be provided. Interns should have an interest in and a commitment to social and criminal justice issues. We are looking for students with a passion for working with the underprivileged and the marginalized.

Apply here: https://www.federaldefendersny.org/investigatorintern.

From the alum “It could be a good fit for anyone who wants to get a front-row seat to the federal criminal legal system in New York. We have some interesting trials lined up this summer and the interns will definitely help out on those.”