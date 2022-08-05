FBI Honors Program Internship Information Session

Curious about how you can impact the FBI while still in college? Come learn about the FBI’s Honors Intern Program, open to university-level students. The session will go over the basics of the internship and the application process, and we will also have a Q&A session with the presenters.

Tuesday, August 16 at 2 pm PST. Register here.

ATTENTION:

1. Be on time, as we will start promptly. Note that the meeting time is in Pacific Standard Time.

2. Review the FBIJobs.gov to familiarize yourself with the career opportunities and the site

3. Have 1-2 questions prepared for the presenters.