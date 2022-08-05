CCI Career Paths

Explore

Government, Law, and Policy

Back to the news

FBI Honors Program Internship Information Session


by

Curious about how you can impact the FBI while still in college?  Come learn about the FBI’s Honors Intern Program, open to university-level students.  The session will go over the basics of the internship and the application process, and we will also have a Q&A session with the presenters. 

Tuesday, August 16 at 2 pm PST. Register here.

ATTENTION:

1. Be on time, as we will start promptly. Note that the meeting time is in Pacific Standard Time.

2. Review the FBIJobs.gov to familiarize yourself with the career opportunities and the site

3. Have 1-2 questions prepared for the presenters.

Sites DOT MiddleburyThe Middlebury site network.