FBI Honors Internship Program deadline to apply is 9/19

The FBI Honors Internship Program is a full-time, 10-week paid summer internship starting June 5, 2023. This program is for undergraduate, graduate, and post-doctoral college students and offers exposure to the world’s premiere law enforcement and intelligence agency while also serving as a pipeline for entry-level positions after graduation. While exploring the FBI’s exciting career options, students will work side-by-side with FBI employees at one of our FBI offices nationwide. This internship offers students an unmatched opportunity to protect the American people and uphold the Constitution of the United States. At the end of their summer, Honors Interns who receive a positive evaluation may continue in the program throughout the school year as interns on a part-time basis.

The FBI Honors Internship Program is highly selective looking to hire 250 interns out of a possible 10,000+ applicants for the 2023 Honors Internship Program. FBI interns come from a variety of backgrounds, and those hired as interns will be placed in assignments based on their location preferences, educational background, skill sets, and unique life experiences. If selected, you should anticipate receiving a conditional job offer by October 21, 2022, and you will have (5) business days from receipt to accept or decline it.

More details and to apply, click here.