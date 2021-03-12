CCI Career Paths

Explore

Government, Law, and Policy

Back to the news

Event: Intro to Applying to Jobs in the Federal Government and the US Development Finance Corporation


by

On Wednesday, March 17 at 1 pm, attendees can gain a greater understanding of the many career paths and developmental programs available across the federal government and specifically through the US Development Finance Corporation.

No matter the field of study or professional background, attendees can learn how to be a part of the workforce that’s supporting American businesses investing in emerging markets to help address critical developmental challenges around the world. 

Register at:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/finding-and-applying-to-jobs-in-the-federal-government-and-the-us-dfc-tickets-124336908039?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch

Sites DOT MiddleburyThe Middlebury site network.