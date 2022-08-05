Diversity Forum small group chats about international affairs careers and grad school

As part of the Association of Professional Schools of International Affairs (APSIA)’s 2022 Diversity Forum, students and young professionals are invited to join us for small group conversations around careers, graduate school, and navigating the workplace, speed-dating style.
Tuesday, August 9, 2022
2:00 – 3:30pm ET
Online via Zoom
Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/374470751097
Rotating every 15 minutes, attendees will have the chance to talk about the following topics:
- Getting International Experience – Jobs, Internships, Fellowships Abroad, Locally, and Online with Leland Lazarus, Special Assistant and Speechwriter to the Commander of U.S. Southern Command
- Channeling Interests into a Career with May Thach, Organizing Manager, National Asian Pacific American Women’s Forum
- Paying for School with Rima Kawas, Senior Advisor, Middle East & North Africa & Private Sector Engagement, International Republican Institute
- Should I Go to Grad School? with Jesús Hidalgo, PhD, Graduate Programs Advisor, University of Washington Henry M. Jackson School of International Studies
- Navigating Biased Workplaces and Structures Authentically with Tara Duprey, Acting Director of Employer Relations at George Washington University