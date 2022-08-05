Diversity Forum small group chats about international affairs careers and grad school

As part of the Association of Professional Schools of International Affairs (APSIA)’s 2022 Diversity Forum, students and young professionals are invited to join us for small group conversations around careers, graduate school, and navigating the workplace, speed-dating style.

Tuesday, August 9, 2022

2:00 – 3:30pm ET

Online via Zoom

Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/374470751097

Rotating every 15 minutes, attendees will have the chance to talk about the following topics: