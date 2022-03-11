DC Week: virtual employer visits over spring break

The career center at the graduate school at MIIS has generously invited undergrad students to listen in to virtual information sessions during the week of March 21. This is during spring break, but you can log in from where ever you are. There are 20+ events scheduled. Check out the list here in Handshake.

Select employers include:

Dexis Consulting Group

National Counterterrorism Center

USAID

World Bank

Congressional Research Service

World Wildlife Fund

Special note: if you do take advantage of these opportunities and sign up, please take the commitment seriously and make sure you show up at the Zoom meeting, dress professionally, listen and learn and be ready to ask prepared questions if appropriate.