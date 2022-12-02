Coro Fellowship now open – emerging leaders program in public service

The Coro Fellows Program develops emerging leaders to work and lead across different sectors by equipping them with knowledge, skills, and networks to accelerate positive change. We achieve our mission by:

Honing communication and critical-thinking skills with an approach unlike those taught in any other professional or academic programs. This empowers you to build relationships faster and increase your impact.

Exposing you to multiple sectors . By working across various industries, you directly experience whole-systems thinking that provides a tangible understanding of different paths to being effective.

Providing a cohort structure that gives you a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to practice complex decision-making and active feedback. This allows you to better lead across differences.

Facilitating hands-on learning in real-life situations. This ensures you grow from your experience and develop the skills and confidence to tackle whatever issue or opportunity comes next.

Learn more here and prepare to apply by the deadline of January 8, 2023.