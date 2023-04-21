Congressional Hispanic Leadership Institute Fall 2023 Global Leaders program

Undergraduates gain educational and hands-on experience with paid, semester-long internships. Students from around the US spend half a semester in the DC offices of a member of Congress followed by an assignment in a corporate partners’ government affairs office.

All majors are strongly encouraged to apply. Applicants must be enrolled at a 4-year college or university or recent college graduate, available to complete the entire program, and able to verify their identity/eligibility to work in the United States. Students also receive a monthly living stipend and housing on Capitol Hill.

Deadline: May 15, 2023 https://chli.org/gl-application/