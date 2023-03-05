Congressional Black Caucus Internship Program

The Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Congressional Internship Program places rising college sophomores, juniors and seniors, as well as recently graduated persons, in the offices of CBC Members for a 9-week summer internship.

Interns receive housing and a $3,000 stipend. Interns interact with Congressional staffers, explore aspects of the policy-making process, and build skills to prepare them for careers both within and beyond the policy arena.

Interns must have 2.5+ GPA, full COVID vaccination (including booster), be a US citizen interested in pursuing a career in public service, have availability to participate full-time upon acceptance (cannot be enrolled in summer classes), have general familiarity with the federal legislative process, and strong analytical and communication skills.

Deadline: March 31, 2023 https://cbcfinc.academicworks.com/opportunities/1080