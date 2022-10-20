Columbia Law School event on campus and special program

Join this event to learn about law school admissions directly from a recruiter. How important is GPA and LSAT score? What should you write about in your personal statement? What do the best letters of recommendation actually say? All majors and all students are welcome, not just seniors who might be applying this cycle. Come to listen and learn and ask any questions.

Monday, November 7th

4:30 pm – 5:30 pm

219 – Axinn Center

and also consider this program:

LEAD is our special deferred admissions program pursuant to which qualified applicants are admitted to Columbia Law School following their junior or senior year of college with the understanding that they will defer matriculation for two years after graduating from college. During the two-year deferral period, admitted LEAD Fellows must be meaningfully employed on a full-time basis or engaged in a venture, partnership, fellowship, or graduate studies. Some successful applicants may even receive a funding grant from the law school to advance a venture or project during this time.

https://www.law.columbia.edu/admissions/jd/apply/lead-fellowship-program

This year’s LEAD Fellowship Information Session will be held virtually on Tuesday November 1, 2022 from 12:15 PM – 1:15 PM EST, and can be joined by using the following link:

https://columbiauniversity.zoom.us/j/91793607831