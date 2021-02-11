Established in 2018, the CNS Young Women in Nonproliferation Initiative aims to encourage undergraduate women to consider careers in WMD nonproliferation, arms control, and disarmament. As part of this initiative, we offer a mentorship program that enables undergraduate women to work directly with leading experts in their areas of professional interest.

Through this program, mentees can expect to:

Have regular conversations with their mentors;

Identify and pursue goals related to their area of professional interest with guidance from their mentors;

Participate in career-oriented discussions with experts from a variety of sectors within the WMD policy space (government, NGO, the private sector, etc.);

Take part in skills-building workshops; and

Build their peer and professional networks.

The program is open to undergraduate women from any major, and no prior professional experience in the field is required to participate.

This spring semester, we will be holding several virtual information sessions for prospective mentees to hear more about the mentorship program and learn about different career paths from senior experts. If you think this program might be of interest to you, we ask that you please plan to attend one of these events as a first step.

The first information session will take place on Friday, February 26th from 10:00-11:00 AM Pacific/1:00-2:00 PM Eastern over Zoom, and a link to register is HERE:

If you are interested in the mentorship program but can’t attend the event on Feb. 26th, you can sign up to be notified about subsequent information sessions here:

https://forms.gle/YR4uo6jikiBW3cny6

If you have any questions, please email Sarah Bidgood at sbidgood at middlebury.edu.

With best wishes,

Sarah Bidgood

Director, Eurasia Nonproliferation Program

James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies

Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey