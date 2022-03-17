CNS Young Women in Nonproliferation Initiative mentorship program

Established in 2018, the CNS Young Women in Nonproliferation Initiative encourages undergraduate women to consider careers in WMD nonproliferation, arms control, and disarmament. As part of this initiative, we offer a mentorship program where you can work directly with leading experts in the field.

As part of this program, you can expect to:

Have regular conversations with your mentors;

Identify and pursue goals related to your area of professional interest with guidance from your mentors;

Participate in career-oriented discussions with experts from a variety of sectors within the WMD policy space (government, NGO, the private sector, etc.);

Take part in skills-building workshops; and

Build your peer and professional networks.

The program is open to undergraduate women from any major, and no prior professional experience in the field is required to participate.

On Friday, March 25th at 12:00-1:15 PM Eastern, we will be holding a virtual information session where you can hear more about the mentorship program and learn about different career paths from senior experts. If you think this program might be of interest to you, please use the link below to register for this event here

(We do hope to record this event in case you are not able to attend synchronously.)

If you decide you would like to apply for the mentorship program, please fill out the Google form at this link by April 3rd: https://forms.gle/mu5QGaU4oE3dgeac7