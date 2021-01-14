Civic Digital Fellowship – summer internship

The Civic Digital Fellowship is a first-of-its-kind internship program for innovative students to solve pressing problems in federal agencies.

Civic Digital Fellows are mission-driven software engineers, data scientists, product managers, and designers who innovate at the intersection of technology and public service.

The Fellowship is a 10-week internship experience, from June until August that places students and recent graduates in high-impact software engineering, data science, product management, and design roles at our federal agency partners.

Fellows tackle a range of projects over the course of the program, which you can learn about in detail on our GitHub page or by reading about Fellows’ experiences in their own words.

Fellows also receive a competitive stipend and one-on-one mentorship opportunities, participate in intimate conversations with leading technology and civic organizations, and benefit from a strong and supportive community.

Applications for the 2021 Civic Digital Fellowship are open. We encourage you to apply early as applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis. All applications are due by January 24, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Want to learn more before applying? RSVP to attend an upcoming information session:

Wednesday, January 20th at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET

For more information and a complete application timeline, visit our website.