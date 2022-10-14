Center for Nonproliferation Studies at MIIS has great J-term internship for you

This is a very popular program that students in the past have raved about! And you might even get to spend January in sunny/warm California.

Intern(s) will work with CNS experts on substantive issues in areas such as Eurasia East Asia Chemical and Biological Weapons International Organizations and Nonproliferation Export Control and Nonproliferation Middle East Nonproliferation

New Tools for nonproliferation (especially appropriate for applicants with special skills in geospatial analysis, 3D modelling using Blender, video editing, machine learning, or similar subjects).

CNS is a pioneer in the use of “new tools” such as open source information and computer modeling to revolutionize nonproliferation and disarmament research and education. The creative use of satellite imagery, geospatial data, 3-dimensional (3D) modeling, virtual reality environments, and social media platforms provides exciting new opportunities for NGOs working on nonproliferation issues.

Undergraduate interns will have opportunities to work with such exciting and innovative nonproliferation projects for the Nuclear Threat Initiative website and other CNS research projects with a team of CNS experts during the winter internship.

Click HERE to learn more and apply on Handshake. Deadline is October 28