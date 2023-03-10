Careers in Intelligence and Foreign Policy: Conversation with Col (ret) Jack Gill ’77

Join this session to listen and learn from Jack Gill, Middlebury ’77 (German and History double major), an adjunct professor associated with the Near East–South Asia Center for Strategic Studies in Washington DC (NESA Center).

Wednesday, March 29 at 4:30 pm in Axin 219. Register here in Handshake

He is also an associate fellow with the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) in London. A former U.S. Army officer, he spent 27 years of active duty with Military Intelligence and policy assignments in Germany, the Pentagon and the U.S. Pacific Command in Hawaii.

Specializing in South Asia, he has been following security issues in that region since the mid-1980’s, supporting senior policy-makers in the Departments of State, the Department of Defense, the Intelligence Community and other U.S government agencies.

Middlebury Diplomat in Residence Jeff Lunstead kindly helped set this up and will also be in attendance.