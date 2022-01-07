California Capital Fellows Program

The Capital Fellows Program offers experiences in policy-making and development in each branch of California state government. Fellows spend 10-11 months as part of a cohort working with state legislators, senior-level executive staff, and court administrators with a broad range of public policy issues and projects and are typically given assignments with a significant amount of responsibility and challenges.

All Fellows receive a monthly stipend of $2,964, as well as medical, dental and vision benefits; fully-paid enrollment and earn six graduate units; student loan deferment; and, upon successful completion of the fellowship, a Graduate Certificate in Applied Policy and Government.

Deadline: February 7, 2022

More details and apply here: https://www.csus.edu/center/center-california-studies/capital-fellows/